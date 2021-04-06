Menu

Canada
April 6 2021 7:54pm
01:37

Kenney says Alberta government is concerned about lower uptake in COVID-19 vaccine

Premier Jason Kenney says there is some concern about a lower uptake of people willing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but there is hope that confidence will increase.

