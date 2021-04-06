Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
April 6 2021 6:09pm
02:26

COVID-19: Parents in Toronto react to school shutdown

The shutdown of Toronto schools comes with little notice for parents who are now scrambling to get ready for remote learning. Caryn Lieberman reports.

