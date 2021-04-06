COVID-19: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on April 6

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Tuesday.

Peel Region schools closed for 2 weeks due to COVID-19

The medical officer of health for Peel Region invoked powers under Ontario law to order all local schools closed for in-person instruction due to COVID-19.

Dr. Lawrence Loh, who oversees the public health department in Peel Region, issued a Section 22 order under the Health Protection and Promotion Act on Monday to order schools closed on Tuesday. April Break spring camps were also cancelled.

Schools in Peel will move to online learning until at least April 18.

Ontario reports more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

Ontario is reporting 3,065 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 367,602.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,458 as eight more deaths were recorded.

Resolved cases increased by 1,976 from the previous day. The government said 37,541 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

As of 8 p.m. on Monday, the provincial government reported administering 2,621,839 total COVID-19 vaccine doses, representing an increase of 76,199 in the last day. There are 323,148 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Status of cases in the GTA

Of those:

955 were in Toronto

561 were in Peel Region

320 were in York Region

101 were in Durham Region

119 were in Halton Region

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,755 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which did not increase from yesterday. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 52 current outbreaks in homes, which is an increase of two from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 8 active cases among long-term care residents and 121 active cases among staff — up by two and up by five, respectively, in the last day.

Cases among students and staff at Ontario schools, child care centres

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 13,498 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario to date. This is an increase of 236 more cases in the last three days — 207 student cases and 29 staff cases.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 1,062 out of 4,828 schools in the province which is 22 per cent of schools. Eighty-three schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 3,805 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 76 (54 new child cases and 22 staff cases). Out of 5,279 child care centres in Ontario, 353 currently have cases and 92 centres are closed.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.