Global News Morning Halifax
April 6 2021 5:52am
06:11

Halifax-based Filmmaker Nominated for Major Award

Halifax-based filmmaker, Andrea Dorfman, is in the running for a major award at one of the most prestigious animation film festivals in the world for her short film, “How To Be At Home”.

