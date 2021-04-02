Menu

NHL
April 2 2021 11:15pm
04:14

RAW: Winnipeg Jets Connor Hellebuyck Interview – Apr. 2

Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck talks about their 2-1 shootout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday at Bell MTS Place.

