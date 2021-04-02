Menu

Canada
April 2 2021 5:38pm
02:40

West Island kid runs successful business

Meet Adriana Jackson, who runs a successful hair accessories business in Montreal’s West Island. Did we mention she’s a third grader? Global’s Dan Spector explains.

