Canada April 2 2021 5:38pm 02:40 West Island kid runs successful business Meet Adriana Jackson, who runs a successful hair accessories business in Montreal's West Island. Did we mention she's a third grader? Global's Dan Spector explains. Grade 3 student from West Island launches her own business, powered by maternal love <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7736411/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7736411/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div>