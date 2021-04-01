Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
April 1 2021 6:32pm
02:07

Grandfather of 3-year-old Ontario boy found alive after 4 days missing in woods grateful for police perseverance

Catherine McDonald has more on the search for Jude Leyton through the eyes of the officer who spotted the child.

