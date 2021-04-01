City of Penticton seeking public input on fight with province over emergency shelter

The City of Penticton has decided it will ask taxpayers through a public survey if it should launch a costly legal battle against the province over the future of a controversial emergency shelter. On March 2, city council voted not to renew a temporary use permit for the operation of a winter shelter at Victory Church.

The province responded by overruling the decision of the elected city council– invoking its powers to keep the shelter open. Shelby Thom has the latest.