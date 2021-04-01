Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
April 1 2021 10:48am
04:16

Archdiocese of Toronto talks about church modifications this Easter

Cardinal Thomas Collins, Archdiocese of Toronto, talks about how the church is modifying services this Easter amid lockdown restrictions and surging cases of COVID-19 variants.

