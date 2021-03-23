Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
March 23 2021 4:58pm
02:04

Nova Scotia reveals projected dates by age group to get COVID-19 vaccine

Nova Scotia has released a more detailed plan for its COVID-19 vaccination rollout. Alicia Draus has more on the rollout and when you can expect to be vaccinated.

Advertisement

Video Home