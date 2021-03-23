Canada March 23 2021 4:58pm 02:04 Nova Scotia reveals projected dates by age group to get COVID-19 vaccine Nova Scotia has released a more detailed plan for its COVID-19 vaccination rollout. Alicia Draus has more on the rollout and when you can expect to be vaccinated. Nova Scotia reveals projected dates by age group to get COVID-19 vaccine <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7714708/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7714708/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?