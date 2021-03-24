Nova Scotia reports 5 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and said 24 active cases remain in the province.

The cases are in the central zone. Three of the cases are close contacts of previously reported cases and the other two cases are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

The province said the individuals are self-isolating, as required.

“We must stay the course and continue to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the province,” said Premier Iain Rankin in a release. “By following the public health protocols, we are protecting each other and slowing the spread of the virus.”

As of Tuesday, 71,733 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and 21,648 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Story continues below advertisement

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia said it has completed 284,114 tests. There have been 607 positive COVID-19 cases and one death.

2:04 Nova Scotia reveals projected dates by age group to get COVID-19 vaccine Nova Scotia reveals projected dates by age group to get COVID-19 vaccine

No Nova Scotians are currently in hospital with the virus and there are 582 resolved cases.

“Nova Scotians continue to work hard to keep the virus contained,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, in the release.

“Please continue to wear a mask, limit social contacts, practise social distancing, adhere to the gathering limit, stay home if you feel unwell and wash your hands.”

Nova Scotians are being strongly encouraged to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have a large number of close contacts due to their work or social activities.

Advertisement