Nova Scotia reports 3 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

One of the cases is in the central zone is a close contact of a previously reported case. Another case in the northern zone is under investigation, and the third case in the eastern zone is travel-related.

There are 24 active cases in the province.

As of Monday, the province has administered 94,373 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and 25,102 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Since Oct. 1, there have been 625 positive COVID-19 cases and one death linked to the virus in the province.

Nova Scotia health officials are expected to provide an update on COVID-19 in the province on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Premier Iain Rankin and chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang will join for the briefing at 11:45 a.m.

The update will be livestreamed on the Global News Halifax website.

The province reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

However, three previously reported cases have been confirmed as the B.1.1.7 variant, first identified in the U.K.

None of the variant cases are connected to Kings Wharf, a set of apartment and condo buildings on the Dartmouth waterfront where a variant case was announced Sunday. Two of the new variant cases are in Central Zone and related to international travel. The third variant case is in Eastern Zone and is related to travel within Canada, and is considered resolved.

2:01 Nova Scotia says no changes to border rules as N.B. deals with COVID outbreak Nova Scotia says no changes to border rules as N.B. deals with COVID outbreak

Advertisement