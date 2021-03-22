Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
March 22 2021 11:44pm
02:19

2 bodies recovered from Oshawa house fire, 2 more still unaccounted for

Two bodies have been recovered from a house fire in Oshawa. Two other people remain unaccounted for. Miranda Anthistle has the latest from the scene.

