Global News at 5:30 Toronto March 22 2021 11:44pm 02:19 2 bodies recovered from Oshawa house fire, 2 more still unaccounted for Two bodies have been recovered from a house fire in Oshawa. Two other people remain unaccounted for. Miranda Anthistle has the latest from the scene. 2 dead, 2 still unaccounted for after Oshawa house fire <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7713145/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7713145/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?