Fire in Oshawa sends multiple people to hospital, 4 are unaccounted for

Oshawa Fire Services say four people have been taken to hospital, including a child, and four people are missing after a fire broke out at a home early Monday.

Emergency crews were called to Olive Avenue, near Ritson Road South and Highway 401, at around 12:55 a.m. for a fire that affected seven units.

Fire officials said four people were transported to hospital with injuries ranging from smoke inhalation, cuts and burns. Among the injured is a child about 10 years old.

Four people are unaccounted for, Oshawa Fire said.

Fire officials said firefighters have not been able to go inside the homes because of the structural integrity. As of 6 a.m., firefighters are still battling hotspots and attacking the fire defensively from the exterior, officials said.

Eight people have been taken to nearby hotels for temporary shelter, Oshawa Fire said.

The cause and origin are still under investigation. The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in and Durham Regional Police are on scene assisting.

Update. Defensive fire operations ongoing. 5 persons transported to hospital. Four residents are unaccounted for at this time. @oshawacity — Oshawa Fire Services (@OshawaFire) March 22, 2021