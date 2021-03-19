Global News at 5:30 Toronto March 19 2021 6:16pm 02:09 Ontario residents 75 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccines on Monday Ontario residents who are 75 and older will be able to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine using the province’s portal as of Monday. Shallima Maharaj reports. Leeds, Grenville, Lanark to move to red in province’s COVID-19 response framework <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7708233/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7708233/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?