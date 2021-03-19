Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
March 19 2021 6:16pm
02:09

Ontario residents 75 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccines on Monday

Ontario residents who are 75 and older will be able to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine using the province’s portal as of Monday. Shallima Maharaj reports.

Advertisement

Video Home