Global News Morning Toronto March 18 2021 10:41am 06:48 Trials for Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor set to begin in China Margaret McCuaig Johnston, senior fellow at the University of Ottawa, talks about the latest developments in the plight of the two Michaels detained in China. Employer of detained Canadian 'disappointed' that 2 Michaels going on trial