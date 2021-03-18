Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
March 18 2021 10:41am
06:48

Trials for Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor set to begin in China

Margaret McCuaig Johnston, senior fellow at the University of Ottawa, talks about the latest developments in the plight of the two Michaels detained in China.

