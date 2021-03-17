Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
March 17 2021 6:46pm
03:04

Investment challenge for kids teaches financial literacy

Explorer Hop is a program that teaches young people between the ages of 6 and 18 about financial literacy and entrepreneurship in a fun and exciting way. Susan Hay has the story.

