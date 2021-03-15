Menu

City of Winnipeg
March 15 2021 12:40pm
01:45

Winnipeg household waste levels remain higher than usual during COVID-19

The pandemic has created many unintended side effects, including an increase in the amount of household waste winding up at Winnipeg’s landfill. Global’s Marney Blunt reports.

