City of Winnipeg March 15 2021 12:40pm 01:45 Winnipeg household waste levels remain higher than usual during COVID-19 The pandemic has created many unintended side effects, including an increase in the amount of household waste winding up at Winnipeg's landfill. Global's Marney Blunt reports. A year of garbage: Winnipeg household waste levels remain higher than usual during pandemic