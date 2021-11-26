Menu

Budget
November 26 2021 7:17pm
03:05

Winnipeg city budget tax increase to pay for COVID-19, police pension overruns

The City of Winnipeg tabled a balanced budget Friday, despite cost overruns totalling $43.5 million. Brittany Greenslade breaks down what it means for you.

