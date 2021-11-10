Weather November 10 2021 9:15am 03:25 City prepares for first major snowfall of the season Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans checks in with the City of Winnipeg to see how crews are preparing for the first winter storm of the season. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8363479/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8363479/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?