Politics
March 11 2021 6:15am
05:36

On Their Shoulders: Women in NS Politics

We catch up with Sarah Dobson and Grace Evans to get an update on their new book, new scholarship, and meeting Premier Rankin on International Women’s Day earlier in the week.

