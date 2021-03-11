Politics March 11 2021 6:15am 05:36 On Their Shoulders: Women in NS Politics We catch up with Sarah Dobson and Grace Evans to get an update on their new book, new scholarship, and meeting Premier Rankin on International Women’s Day earlier in the week. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7690132/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7690132/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?