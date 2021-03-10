Menu

Global News at Noon Edmonton
March 10 2021 2:53pm
06:45

Future of the University of Alberta amid budget cuts

Vinesh Pratap speaks with the Bill Flanagan, University of Alberta president, following a provincial budget that means major cuts for the institution.

