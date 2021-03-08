Gender Equality March 8 2021 11:30am 04:12 Representation in the workplace “For women of colour there tends to be a few different types of prejudice that they still face.” On International Women’s Day we spoke with Laura Marrast about representation in the workplace. @MarrastL Manitoba recognizes International Women’s Day with funding for career programs <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7683527/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7683527/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?