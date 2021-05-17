Menu

Gender Equality
May 17 2021 10:05am
04:08

Local athlete John Rush encouraging others to get vaccinated

Local professional athlete John Rush joins Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans with how he is encouraging others to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

