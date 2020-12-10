Menu

Canadian Museum for Human Rights
December 10 2020 8:04am
04:44

December 10 is Human Rights Day

December 10 is Human Rights Day and Global News Morning speaks to 14-year old Feliciaa Baldner, who created a foundation focused on gender equality.

