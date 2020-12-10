Canadian Museum for Human Rights December 10 2020 8:04am 04:44 December 10 is Human Rights Day December 10 is Human Rights Day and Global News Morning speaks to 14-year old Feliciaa Baldner, who created a foundation focused on gender equality. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7513341/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7513341/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?