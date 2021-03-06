Global National March 6 2021 7:26pm 02:22 Syrian family’s sweet success in Nova Scotia Halifax is now home to a renowned chocolate store that is run by a family from Syria, who arrived in Canada as refugees in 2016. Ross Lord reports on the sweet success story of Peace by Chocolate. Former Syrian refugee in Halifax completing journey from hardship to harmony ‘So proud’: Peace by Chocolate to open chocolate boutique in Halifax <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7681806/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7681806/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?