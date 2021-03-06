Menu

Global National
March 6 2021 7:26pm
02:22

Syrian family’s sweet success in Nova Scotia

Halifax is now home to a renowned chocolate store that is run by a family from Syria, who arrived in Canada as refugees in 2016. Ross Lord reports on the sweet success story of Peace by Chocolate.

