Montreal Spring Break
March 5 2021 1:47pm
Pointe-Claire family transforms snow fort into deluxe movie theatre

A Pointe-Claire family makes the most of spring break, building a private outdoor theatre. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports.

