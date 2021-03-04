Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
March 4 2021 8:25am
03:00

Skate marathon in support of the Alzheimer Society of Montreal

Montrealers embark on 9 hour and 26 minute skate marathon to raise money for the Alzheimer Society. Global’s Kim Sullivan has more.

