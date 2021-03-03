Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at Noon BC
March 3 2021 5:59pm
00:25

Body found in Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park

Part of Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park was closed Wednesday morning after the discovery of a body.

Advertisement

Video Home