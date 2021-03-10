Woman’s death in Victoria park ruled a homicide, police renew call for witnesses

Send this page to someone via email

Victoria police say the death of a woman in Beacon Hill Park last week was a homicide.

Police were called to the park, which is the location of a long-running homeless camp, around 6 a.m. last Wednesday, where the woman was found unresponsive.

Investigators say the death was declared a homicide earlier this week, and have transferred the file to the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit.

Police are seeking additional witnesses in the case.

Anyone who was in the following areas between 11 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2 and 5 a.m. Wednesday, March 3 is asked to call the VIMCU information line at 250-380-6211:

Lower Cook Street near Beacon Hill Park

Lower Douglas Street near Beacon Hill Park

Dallas Road between Douglas Street and St Charles Street

The area of Fort Street and Foul Bay Road

Investigators are particularly interested in any video shot in the area over the same time period.

Police say they do not believe the general public is at risk, however, they noted the investigation is still ongoing.

The death is not believed to be related to a fire that claimed a man’s life in the park on March 4.