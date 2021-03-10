Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Woman’s death in Victoria park ruled a homicide, police renew call for witnesses

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 10, 2021 8:00 pm
Click to play video 'Body found in Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park' Body found in Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park
Part of Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park was closed Wednesday morning after the discovery of a body – Mar 3, 2021

Victoria police say the death of a woman in Beacon Hill Park last week was a homicide.

Police were called to the park, which is the location of a long-running homeless camp, around 6 a.m. last Wednesday, where the woman was found unresponsive.

Read more: Victoria police investigating a sudden death in Beacon Hill Park

Investigators say the death was declared a homicide earlier this week, and have transferred the file to the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit.

Police are seeking additional witnesses in the case.

Anyone who was in the following areas between 11 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2 and 5 a.m. Wednesday, March 3 is asked to call the VIMCU information line at 250-380-6211:

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
  • Lower Cook Street near Beacon Hill Park
  • Lower Douglas Street near Beacon Hill Park
  • Dallas Road between Douglas Street and St Charles Street
  • The area of Fort Street and Foul Bay Road

Investigators are particularly interested in any video shot in the area over the same time period.

Police say they do not believe the general public is at risk, however, they noted the investigation is still ongoing.

The death is not believed to be related to a fire that claimed a man’s life in the park on March 4.

Click to play video 'Victoria man dies in vehicle fire in Beacon Hill Park' Victoria man dies in vehicle fire in Beacon Hill Park
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Homicidehomeless campVictoria policeBeacon Hill Parkvictoria murderBeacon Hill homeless campvictoria deathvictoria homicidebeacon hill homicidebeacon hill park deathbeacon hill park homicidevictoria homicide beacon hill

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers