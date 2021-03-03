Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
March 3 2021 8:51am
01:09

Hate crimes targeting Montreal’s Asian community on the rise

A year into the pandemic, Montreal police are reporting a dramatic rise in hate crimes targeting the Asian community. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines has more on this story.

