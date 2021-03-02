Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
March 2 2021 9:37pm
01:57

RCMP officer apologizes to Hudson Brooks’ mother in BC Coroners inquest

Coroners inquest into the 2015 death of Hudson Brooks continued Tuesday, with the RCMP officer who fired the fatal shots, giving her account of events. Grace Ke reports.

