Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
March 1 2021 7:21pm
01:26

Saskatoon doctor says province’s health-care system failed her patient

Saskatoon family physician Dr. Marlys Misfeldt referred a patient for further psychiatric help. The request was cancelled, which she says shows the system is broken.

Advertisement

Video Home