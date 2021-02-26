Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
February 26 2021 9:14pm
02:26

B.C.’s mass vaccination plan coming Monday

The province will unveil details on its mass vaccination plan Monday and Richard Zussman has a preview of how the immunization rollout will work for B.C.’s senior population.

