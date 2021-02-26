Menu

Environment
February 26 2021 7:20pm
01:19

BC Green Party leader calls Site C decision ‘disappointing’

The B.C. Green Party, which has long been in opposition to the Site C dam, called the move to go ahead with the power project disappointing and a step back in environmental policies.

