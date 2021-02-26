Menu

Global News at Noon Toronto
February 26 2021 12:35pm
01:32

Coronavirus: AstraZeneca vaccine has now been approved in Canada

The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has now been approved in Canada and with it, the hope is that the vaccination process will improve. Shallima Maharaj has more on the story.

