Coronavirus: Guelph to remain in red zone of Ontario’s pandemic response system

The Ontario government announced Friday that Guelph will remain in the red-control level of the province’s colour-coded COVID-19 pandemic response system.

Wellington and Dufferin counties will also remain in the red-control level for another week.

The government uses several epidemiological factors to decide on where to place a public health unit as well as the number of outbreaks and level of community transmission.

The move comes as a surprise as the area’s weekly incidence rate of around 32.7 per 100,000 and 1.4 per cent positivity land the area squarely in the orange category, while an effective reproduction number of 1.09 puts the area in the yellow range.

In addition, there are still 11 active COVID-19 outbreaks in the district.

This level features the most restrictive measures which can be placed on an area shy of a lockdown.

For supermarkets, that means a limit of 75 per cent of capacity, with a 50-per cent capacity limit for all other retail. Stores will now be required to post those capacity limits in addition to having signs outside noting mandatory masks.

There will be limits on public events and social gatherings to five people indoors and 25 people outdoors, excluding weddings and funerals which will be limited to 30 per cent of capacity indoors or 100 people outdoors.

At restaurants, casinos, bingo halls, event spaces, and fitness facilities there are limits of 10 people in indoor areas.

Sports teams being allowed to practice again although they cannot play games.

Movie theatres, performing arts venues, oxygen bars, steam rooms, saunas, bathhouses and other adult venues will all remain closed while the region is under the red status.