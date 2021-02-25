Menu

Book Of Esther
February 25 2021 8:59am
04:52

Celebrating Purim in Manitoba

The Jewish holiday of Purim begins the evening of February 25 and Michael Mostyn, CEO of B’Nai Brith Canada joins Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans with how people are celebrating during the pandemic.

