Global News Morning Montreal
February 25 2021 7:49am
03:30

Pools are opening and swimming lessons will resume

With Pools opening and swimming lessons set to resume, how are aquatic centers preparing to protect the public against COVID-19. Global’s Laura Casella learns more.

