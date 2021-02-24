Menu

Global News Hour at 6
February 24 2021 8:02pm
02:08

Alberta’s COVID-19 enforcement responsibilities

Some businesses and groups continue to defy Alberta’s COVID-19 rules. But as Sarah Ryan explains, it’s unclear where the enforcement responsibilities lie in the province.

