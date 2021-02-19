Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
February 19 2021 10:47am
03:23

Toronto’s ‘Black Ballerina’ on self-expression and social justice in dance

Dancer and choreographer Syreeta Hector talks to Liem Vu about her solo work in ‘Black Ballerina’ that is being showcased virtually at the Harbourfront Centre in Toronto.

