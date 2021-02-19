Global News Morning Toronto February 19 2021 10:47am 03:23 Toronto’s ‘Black Ballerina’ on self-expression and social justice in dance Dancer and choreographer Syreeta Hector talks to Liem Vu about her solo work in ‘Black Ballerina’ that is being showcased virtually at the Harbourfront Centre in Toronto. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7650336/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7650336/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?