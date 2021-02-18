Menu

Acquittal
February 18 2021 10:08pm
01:30

Vance Trial Feb. 18, 2021

In a surprise turn of events on Thursday, the Crown asked the judge to acquit a Kelowna RCMP officer accused of sexual assault. Jules Knox reports.

