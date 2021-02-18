Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
February 18 2021 9:55am
01:18

Homeless advocates condemn decision to cover benches

Benches in the Ville-Marie Bonaventure metro station have been covered in a move that angers homeless advocates. Brayden Jagger Haines has more on this story.

