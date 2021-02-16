Menu

NHL
February 16 2021 12:20am
02:29

RAW: Winnipeg Jets Kyle Connor Interview – Feb. 15

Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor talks about their 6-5 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday at Rogers Place.

