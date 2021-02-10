Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
February 10 2021 8:48am
01:44

Saskatchewan rolls out plan for Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccinations

As Saskatchewan continues to navigate COVID-19 vaccine shortages, officials are releasing the details of their mass immunization plan even though it could still be months away.

