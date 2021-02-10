Global News at 10 Regina February 10 2021 8:48am 01:44 Saskatchewan rolls out plan for Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccinations As Saskatchewan continues to navigate COVID-19 vaccine shortages, officials are releasing the details of their mass immunization plan even though it could still be months away. Saskatchewan rolls out plan for Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccinations <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7631682/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7631682/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?