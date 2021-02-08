Global News Hour at 6 BC February 8 2021 9:08pm 03:48 Super Bowl 55 ads are here! Every year fans look forward to the Super Bowl, but you can’t deny that the commercials almost get as much attention as the game. Squire Barnes shares with us his favorite ads from Sunday’s big show. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7628860/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7628860/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?