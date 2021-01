Some consider the geese that flock to local parks and beaches in Vernon a nuisance. They believe the birds are simply foul: aggressive, dirty, and a threat to crops. The City of Vernon has been trying to deal with the Canada Goose population by using scare tactics and egg addling – but now it’s planning to go further. This week City Council approved a pricy cull. But instituting a kill program has become controversial. Megan Turcato has more.