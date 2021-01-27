Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
January 27 2021 8:20am
01:36

COVID-19 public health orders in Saskatchewan extended to Feb. 19

Both Saskatchewan’s top doctor and premier say COVID-19 rates are heading in the right direction, but haven’t gotten to a point where public health measures can be lifted.

Advertisement

Video Home