Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 26 2021 9:57pm
01:53

ICBC unveils online insurance rate calculator

Ahead of the May 1st start of ICBC’s new insurance premium model, the insurer has rolled out an online calculator to show drivers how much they will pay under that new system. Richard Zussman reports

