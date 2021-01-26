Global News Hour at 6 BC January 26 2021 9:53pm 02:09 Coronavirus: Prime Minister urges Canadians to cancel travel plans Global’s Keith Baldrey has the latest on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urging Canadians to cancel their travel plans, and hinting at possible new restrictions. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7601916/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7601916/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?