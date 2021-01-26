Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 26 2021 9:53pm
02:09

Coronavirus: Prime Minister urges Canadians to cancel travel plans

Global’s Keith Baldrey has the latest on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urging Canadians to cancel their travel plans, and hinting at possible new restrictions.

